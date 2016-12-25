PBL 2017: 5 lesser known players you should know about

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (R) winning a doubles competition with Chirag Shetty

A new season of the PBL is set to begin in the new year, with big name players making their way to India. The best thing about the Premier Badminton League (PBL) is that it is not only about the superstars. The six-franchise pan-Indian league has given a platform to many less popular players to showcase their skills and learn from the very best. At the same time, it has also provided badminton fans a big opportunity to watch some world class action and become familiar with the other talented players.

Here we present five lesser known names participating in the upcoming second season of the PBL whom you should know about:

#1 Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (Hyderabad Hunters)

Aged just 16, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy is one Indian talent you should know about. Athletic and powerful, he has been a sensation on the doubles circuit in the past few months and is rapidly climbing his way up the charts. For many, Rankireddy is the best rising star from the upcoming generation.

The teenager has already broken into the top 75 of both the men’s and the mixed doubles. In a stellar 2016, Rankireddy and 19-year-old Chirag Shetty joined forces to grab as many as four titles. That has seen them jump over 350 spots in the past seven months.

In mixed doubles too, he tasted victory alongside K Maneesha, partnering her to three titles. With so much confidence, the teenager can be a valuable asset to the Hyderabad Hunters and will get to cherish a rare opportunity to learn from the World No. 1 men’s double player Wee Kiong Tan.