PV Sindhu rises 3 spots, Sameer Verma breaks into top 25 in latest BWF Rankings

Sindhu becomes India's no.1 once again, toppling Saina Nehwal.

PV Sindhu has started off 2017 on the right note

What’s the story?

The new BWF Rankings, released on February 2, 2017, have seen a rise for both the Syed Modi International singles winners PV Sindhu and Sameer Verma. Sindhu’s maiden title at this Lucknow tournament has ensured that she jumps three spots to match her career-high ranking of sixth and reclaim her India’s No. 1 position ahead of Saina Nehwal, who is now placed 9th.

National champion Sameer Verma too has been rewarded with a rise of 10 places to reach 25th. This is the first time that the 22-year-old has made it to the top 25 of the men’s singles rankings.

In case you didn’t know..

Indian shuttlers performed very well at last week’s Syed Modi International. There were three champions in four categories.

Besides Sindhu and Sameer, the mixed doubles section saw a historic all-Indian final for the first time at this tournament. Second seeds Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy got the better of seventh seeds Ashwini Ponnappa and B Sumeeth Reddy in it.

The heart of the matter

B Sai Praneeth, who made it to the final of the Syed Modi International, has soared four places to be 32nd while Sameer’s elder brother Sourabh has climbed to 41st.

Ajay Jayaram, meanwhile, continues to be the India No. 1 men’s singles player as he maintains his 18th ranking. Kidambi Srikanth has nosedived to 21st and HS Prannoy is up to 24th.

There was also good news for two of India’s promising youngsters. In women’s singles, Rituparna Das, who reached the Syed Modi International quarter-finals, has rocketed 11 places up to 55th which has made her the new India No. 3 after Saina and Sindhu. In men’s singles, Harsheel Dani’s run to the semi-finals has made him 69th.

In mixed doubles, Ashwini Ponnappa and B Sumeeth Reddy jumped a massive 379 places to be 137th. Their conquerors – Reddy and Chopra – are now at their career-best ranking of 14th.

In women’s doubles, Ponnappa and Reddy also made a mark after their runner-up finish at the same event. The two, who joined forces towards the end of the 2016 season, surged 47 spots to be 67th.

In men’s doubles, the pair of Manu Attri and Sumeeth Reddy is now down to 23rd.

Sportskeeda’s take

The success of Indian shuttlers at the Syed Modi International signals good health of the sport in the country. With such a boost in the opening month of the new season, let us hope bigger and brighter things await the sport in the coming few months.