PBL 2017: Saina Nehwal doubtful for the much-awaited clash with PV Sindhu

Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu were set to battle it out in the Premier Badminton League on 11th January.

The two Indians could next face each other in the Syed Modi International

What’s the story?

Ever since the schedule of the 2017 Premier Badminton League (PBL-2) was announced, there was much excitement about the 11th January tie between the Awadhe Warriors and the Chennai Smashers as that would present an enthralling clash between Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu. But, much to the disappointment of badminton fans, the face-off between the country’s top two shuttle queens might not actually materialise as Nehwal is doubtful for this marquee contest.

With both the Warriors and the Smashers having qualified for the semi-finals, there is evidently less pressure on both the teams. As Saina has resumed competitive play only in November after her knee surgery, the World No. 10 will likely need a couple more months to climb her way back to the top and rach peak fitness.

Also Read: PBL 2017: All eyes on a possible Saina Nehwal vs PV Sindhu clash

During a media interaction, the former World No. 1 has revealed that it is the semi-final match in Delhi which the Awadhe Warriors is looking forward to now rather than this final league match against the Smashers. As Saina is playing her first BWF tournament in Malaysia next week, adequate rest and training are of paramount importance for now.

“At the moment, we are not so worried because we are already in the semis so we are just looking forward to the match in Delhi,” the London Olympic bronze medallist told the media.

“I need to really look at my knee as well and I am also playing the Malaysia Open next week. So I will have to see how it is. I just need a couple of days of training. Otherwise, the semis and the final are big matches, so I have to be really all out for that,” she explained.

In case you didn’t know...

Saina and Sindhu have met only once in an international competition at the 2014 Syed Modi International which was won by the former in straight games. In league competition, they have crossed swords only once in 2013 and that also went Nehwal’s way.

The heart of the matter

Since her historic silver medal win at Rio, the 21-year-old Sindhu has become a far more consistent player and is not intimidated by any opposition. She showed that in ample amounts at the China Open where she grabbed her maiden Superseries title and has carried on in the same vein even at the PBL-2.

Her last showdown with Saina happened three years ago which has naturally made badminton aficionados impatient to see them face each other again. With Sindhu’s remarkable transformation into a world beater, it is definitely hard to predict who can emerge the victor if they meet now. Thus the hype around this particular match is justified.

What next?

If fans are robbed of the opportunity of witnessing this mouthwatering match at the PBL, they have to wait just two more weeks to get the next chance to watch the two in action. The Syed Modi International, which is scheduled from January 24, will see both the golden girls of Indian badminton vying for the title.

When asked about her plans for the 2017 season, the 26-year-old underlined that it is her fitness that is of utmost concern now. Pointing out that it has been only two weeks since she returned after a quarter-final finish at the Macau Open, she stressed that the time she got since then was simply not enough.

Also Read: "PBL a step in the right direction," says Hyderabad Hunters star Carolina Marin

“First thing is to get the fitness back. At the moment, I am coming back. I just got two weeks after coming back from Macau and it was not enough for my knee. I need to get some more good strengthening and some good fitness. Then, of course, the season starts, so who doesn’t like winning all the tournaments? Even I am one of them.”

Sportskeeda’s Take

A Saina vs Sindhu match would have helped to boost the popularity of the PBL even further. But it should not come at the expense of Saina’s fitness as the new season has just begun. Even if Nehwal ultimately chooses to skip this outing, her decision needs to be accepted in the larger context of things.