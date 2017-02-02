Sikki Reddy and Sumeeth Reddy get engaged days after playing against each other

Sikki and Sumeeth are set to tie the knot in December.

Sikki and Sumeeth Reddy at their engagement in Hyderabad on Wednesday (image courtesy: Sikki Reddy Facebook)

What’s the story?

There’s no love lost between India’s talented doubles shuttlers N Sikki Reddy and B Sumeeth Reddy. Just three days after playing against each other in the final of the Syed Modi International Grand Prix Gold, the couple got engaged in a glittering ceremony at Hyderabad.

Just like how Wednesday was a special day in their lives, Sunday too was a landmark day for Indian badminton as it was the first time that the Syed Modi International had two Indian pairs vying for the title. The result ultimately went in favour of Sikki, who in tandem with Pranaav Jerry Chopra, prevailed over Sumeeth and Ashwini Ponnappa, 22-20, 21-10.

With their engagement so close, were there butterflies in the stomach of Sikki when she stood on the opposite end of the court against Sumeeth in the final? To this, the 23-year-old replied that she did not add any importance to the match and treated it just like any other.

“It was just like another match for me. The day before they defeated the top seeded Danish pair so we planned on how to stop them. I don’t remember how many points I have earned by hitting at Sumeeth. Once he is on the other side of the court he is just like any other opponent for me,” Sikki told the Times of India.

In case you didn’t know..

Sikki and Sumeeth, who are set to tie the knot in December, have been doing very well in the badminton circuit. For Sikki especially, it has been a good few months on the BWF Tour.

Alongside Pranaav Jerry Chopra, the southpaw has won the Russian Open and the Brazilian Open and the two have continued to reach the latter stages of every tournament since then. Their consistent performances have hauled them up to a career-best ranking of 14 in the latest BWF Rankings.

In women’s doubles too, Sikki has tasted success alongside Ponnappa. The two, who joined forces at the end of last year, made it to the Syed Modi International final, and that pushed them up to 67th.

Sumeeth, who has reached a career-high 17th, is now 23rd in men’s doubles. He has won a couple of Grand Prix events with Manu Attri.

The heart of the matter

Love blossoming on the badminton court is not uncommon. Sikki and Sumeeth matched up at the Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy, where they train. And they are not the only ones.

Just like coach extraordinaire, Pullela Gopichand, who tied the knot with former national champion PVV Lakshmi, several of his wards have now emulated him. The latest was the pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and Pradnya Gadre, who got married last December.

Sikki and Sumeeth Reddy share a special moment (image courtesy: Sikki Reddy Facebook)

What’s next?

Sikki and Sumeeth will next be seen in action at the Asian Mixed Team Championship scheduled to be held in Vietnam from February 14.

Sportskeeda’s take

We wish them all the very best for their future together. Here’s hoping the union propels both Sikki and Sumeeth to more success on the professional front as well.