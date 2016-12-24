Top 5 men’s singles badminton players of 2016

As another incredible season of badminton comes to an end, it is time to look back at the best performers of 2016. The season was dotted with surprises, shocks and some tremendous achievements that fans of the sport will remember for a long time.

Lee Chong Wei regained his top position but suffered a setback at the world’s biggest stage. Viktor Axelsen joined hands with Jan O Jorgensen to make Danish badminton a force to reckon with once again.

Presenting the five best men’s singles players of 2016:

#1 Lee Chong Wei (Malaysia)

Lee triumphed at home at both the Malaysian Masters and the Malaysian Superseries

Malaysian great Lee Chong Wei never fails to impress. In yet another fabulous season, Lee captured four titles and in the process, climbed back to where he belonged once – the top of the world. He had been building form from the end of last year when he reigned supreme at three back-to-back Superseries events – the French Open, the China Open and the Hong Kong Open.

In 2016, he started right from where had left. He triumphed at home at both the Malaysian Masters and the Malaysian Superseries, then took it a notch higher by grabbing the Indonesia Open as well.

That deservedly gifted him back the numero uno ranking. Lee also annexed the Japan Open title, staving off a stiff challenge from Jan O Jorgensen.

The only regret the 34-year-old will have from an otherwise stellar 2016 is his heartbreaking loss at the Rio Olympics Games final. He had been chasing the Olympic gold for long, having failed to cross the final hurdle at the 2008 and the 2012 Games, both times falling to his nemesis Lin Dan.

This time, he defeated the Chinese icon for the first time in a global event, edging him out 22-20 in the decider in an enthralling semi-final that was widely watched by badminton fans. But Lady Luck was not with him yet again as he succumbed to a straight-games defeat to the aggressive Chen Long in the summit showdown.