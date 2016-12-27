2016-17 Ranji Trophy: 5 Best Performers from the quarterfinal stage

A look at the best performers from the quarterfinal stage of the Ranji Trophy.

@shanky11173 by Shankar Narayan Top 5 / Top 10 27 Dec 2016, 17:21 IST

The quarter-final stage of the 2016-17 Ranji Trophy season threw up some fine performances from almost every team. The exploits were well spread out with both bat and ball and played a key role in their respective team’s progression into the final four stage of the competition.

Here are the best performers from the quarterfinals:

5.Mohammed Siraj

Hyderabad may have lost their quarterfinal against Mumbai, but Mohammed Siraj proved to be one of the stars for them in the game.The right-arm pacer picked up figures of 4 for 64 in the first innings and then in the second innings took figures of 5 for 52 to help dismiss Mumbai for low totals in both their essays.

It is a pity that Sira’s efforts went in vain as the batsman could not raise their game in the second innings in their pursuit of 232 runs, falling short by 31 runs.