Write an Article Play Fantasy Cricket

2016-17 Ranji Trophy: 5 Best Performers from the quarterfinal stage

A look at the best performers from the quarterfinal stage of the Ranji Trophy.

by Shankar Narayan @shanky11173
Top 5 / Top 10 27 Dec 2016, 17:21 IST

The quarter-final stage of the 2016-17 Ranji Trophy season threw up some fine performances from almost every team. The exploits were well spread out with both bat and ball and played a key role in their respective team’s progression into the final four stage of the competition.

Here are the best performers from the quarterfinals:

5.Mohammed Siraj

Hyderabad may have lost their quarterfinal against Mumbai, but Mohammed Siraj proved to be one of the stars for them in the game.The right-arm pacer picked up figures of 4 for 64 in the first innings and then in the second innings took figures of 5 for 52 to help dismiss Mumbai for low totals in both their essays.

It is a pity that Sira’s efforts went in vain as the batsman could not raise their game in the second innings in their pursuit of 232 runs, falling short by 31 runs.

Page 1 of 5 Next
Cricket India Ranji Trophy
Fetching more content...
Share