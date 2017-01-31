5 Big Bash players who could start bidding war in the IPL auction

@NehaRavindra15 by Neha Ravindra Top 5 / Top 10 31 Jan 2017, 17:48 IST

The 2017 Vivo Indian Premier League is the tenth season of this spectacular contest. The tournament will feature the same eight teams as lat year and it’s scheduled to begin on 5th of April 2017 with Hyderabad hosting the first match and the final match.

The list of the players retained and released by the respective teams was out in the month of December 2016. With the auctions scheduled to be held on 4th and 5th of February(not confirmed), there is a normal buzz of tension among the owners of the franchise.

In their hunt for players, Big Bash league has always been an eye catcher for these franchises. BBL has yet again produced numerous talents and here’s a list of top 5 players from the Big Bash who could make their way into the IPL this season.

#5 Ben Dunk

Ben Dunk finished as the top run scorer.

The 29-year-old finished the season as the highest run scorer with a total of 364 runs in 8 matches. His highest score was 85 with an impressive strike rate of 163.96. He also had an average of 52 in the 8 matches that he had played which is exceptional in T20 format.

With three centuries to his name in the season, he had a total of 35 sixes and 16 fours in 8 innings. He was fourth on the list of most fifties in the BBL 2016-17. Ben Dunk will be the player the owners would want to have in their team when it comes to having a stable batsman in the team or if there is a need for a wicketkeeper-batsman.