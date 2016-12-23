5 most controversial bats in cricket history

Andre Russell with the black and pink bat

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell surprised a lot of people when he walked out to bat with a piece of black shining willow in a Big Bash League game some days back. The bat created an uproar in the social media too with many complaining if it's even legal to use such a thing.

Well, this is not the first time a cricket equipment has been subject to controversy. A few days back South African captain Faf du Plessis was charged and fined for tampering the ball.

Now, Cricket Australia who had earlier cleared Russell to use it in the game has banned the piece of willow saying “it changed the colour of the ball.”

"The match officials provided feedback to Cricket Australia that the bat used by Andre left black marks on the match ball,” Big Bash Head Anthony Everard was quoted by BBC.

"As a result, we have decided to withdraw our approval for Andre to use the bat.

Russell now has gone back to swinging his old bats. In this article, we look at some other cricketing bats which created controversies.

#5 The monster bat of 1771

This is what the actual bat may have looked like

This was the first ever instance where a huge controversy arose regarding the size of the bat. This was in 1771, way before international cricket was played. The event also brought in changes in laws of the width of cricket bats.

It was a game between Chertsey and Hambleton on September 25 and the Thomas White playing for the former came out with a huge bat wide enough to cover the stumps. Reportedly, if White had intentions of blocking every ball, no one could ever get him out.

Hambleton players did not have any option but to protest against the use of such a piece of willow and it was led by their fast bowler Thomas Brett. Later Hambleton skipper and all-rounder Richard Nyren, leading bowler and batsman John Small signed a petition, which led to a change in the laws Cricket wherein the maximum width of the bat was set at four-and-a-quarter inches.

White’s action though a stroke of genius, was lambasted all around as being unsportsmanlike.

Incidentally, Chertsey lost the game by just one run as they failed to chase down Hambleton’s 218.