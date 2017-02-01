5 oldest T20I debutants from Test playing nations

Michael Klinger is set to become the oldest Australian to make his T20I debut.

Because of a certain Adam Gilchrist, Perth-born Ryan Campbell could never make it big to the Australian team in the early 2000s. His international career was restricted to just two ODIs in 2002, and there was hardly any chance of him making it back to the side ever.

Come March 2016, and Campbell was back to playing international cricket, this time for the obscure Hong Kong side as part of the World T20. He made his T20I debut at 44, capping a remarkable comeback, becoming the oldest debutant in Twenty20 internationals.

BBL winner Michael Klinger is set to become the oldest Australian to make his T20I debut, after having been drafted into the T20 side for the three-match series against Sri Lanka. Big Bash’s leading run-getter, Klinger was rewarded for his scorching form in the recently concluded edition. At 36, if he does make the cut to the playing XI, he’ll join the following list of players:



#5 Inzamam-ul-Haq (Pakistan) 36 yrs, 178 days



The burly Pakistani batsman, perhaps the best from the country, had a versatile gameplay despite his lack of intent to take quick singles.

His only T20I match came against England, way back in 2006, captaining Pakistan in their first T20I fixture ever. The match turned out to be an easy one for the Pakistanis, who claimed victory, with their captain unbeaten on 11.

Inzamam went on to play the World Cup next year, but couldn’t lead his team past the group stages, bowing out from the game soon after. Apart from that match, he played just one more T20 match, playing for Pakistan against Australia A in 2005.