Andre Russell cleared to use the coloured bat in the Big Bash League

Russell used the blade in his side's first match.

Andre Russell used the black bat during his side's first Big Bash League match

Cricket Australia(CA) have reapproved West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell’s coloured bat, which he had employed during his side- Sydney Thunder’s opening match of the 2016-17 Big Bash League last week.

The Jamaican was barred from using the bat post that game since concerns were raised and addressed to the match officials that the willow was creating a black mark on the ball when it met with it.

But now, in order to ensure that does not happen, a clear laminate cover was added to the blade to provide protection for the sphere, when it met with the bat.

"Following feedback from the match officials that the bat used by Andre in the opening night of the season left black marks on the match ball, Andre has worked with his bat manufacturer to modify the bat,” Andrew Everard, the head of the League said.

“A clear laminate cover has been applied to the bat, which complies with regulations to ensure the ball discoloration does not occur again. We're now satisfied that the bat will not compromise the integrity of the game by discolouring the match ball and we have granted approval for Andre to use the bat in any future BBL matches,” he added.

Russell is not the first West Indian to use a coloured bat in the League. Chris Gayle last year used a golden bat while playing for the Melbourne Renegades.Following an approval from the CA, Players in both the BBL and the WBBL are permitted to use coloured bats provided they are either black or match with the primary colour of the team’s colours.

The manufacturers of the bat-Spartan- had said if he wanted to, then Indian limited-over skipper MS Dhoni, who is also sponsored by the same brand, could also use the coloured bat.

"Dhoni is more than welcome to use a coloured bat (in IPL). He is such an amazing role model, influential cricketer and kids look up to him," Cameron Merchant the cricket manager at Spartan Sports said.

Now will Dhoni want to use the willow in any of the matches will be a decision that he will need to make.