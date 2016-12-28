Australia vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 3 Stats: Azhar Ali joins Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar; David Warner scores first ton in MCG

All the numbers from Day 3 of the MCG Test.

Azhar Ali celebrates his double century on Wednesday

It was a rivetting day of action at the Melbourne Cricket Ground as the large crowd witnessed two excellent efforts with the bat, courtesy Azhar Ali and David Warner as a result of which the Test match now stands on a knife's edge.

Here are all the numbers from Day 3:

1-Azhar Ali’s 205 not out is now the highest individual score by an Asian batsman at the Melbourne Cricket Ground(MCG), surpassing the 195 made Virender Sehwag in the Boxing Day Test of 2003.

1-Ali is also the first Pakistan batsman to score a double-century in a Test match in Australia. Majid Khan’s 158 in the 1972-73 tour Down Under was the previous best score.He is also the first Pakistani batsman to notch up two double hundreds in a single year.

1-This is the time first time in 32 years that an overseas batsman has made a double century at the MCG. Viv Richards was the last visiting batsman to score a double ton at the venue.

2-Ali’s 205 is also the second highest individual score made by a visiting batsman at this venue. Richards holds the record with a score of 208 not out that he made in 1984-85.

4-Courtesy his double century on Wednesday, Ali became the fourth Asian batsman to reach the mark in Australia. Three other Indians have made double tons Down Under- Ravi Shastri, Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar.

5-Ali became only the fifth opener to record two or more 200+ scores in a single calendar year. Sehwag, Graeme Smith, Marvan Atapattu, Gordon Greenidge and Glenn Turner are the others.

7-In his innings of 65, Sohail Khan smashed four sixes to take his tally in 2016 to 7. He now leads the list for the most number of sixes hit by a Pakistani this year.

1-Courtesy his 144 on the third day, David Warner notched up his maiden Test century at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. He also scored his first ODI hundred at the venue earlier this year.

6-Warner on Wednesday also became the sixth fastest Australian batsman to reach 5000 Test runs. He got to the mark in his 109th innings. Sir Don Bradman holds the record for getting to the mark in his 56th innings.

4-Warner’s hundred on Wednesday was the 17th of his Test career, and he became the fourth-quickest to get to the mark, in only his 109th innings. Sunil Gavaskar holds the record, reaching the mark in his 80th Test innings.