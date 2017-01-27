Australia will struggle in India says Ricky Ponting

The Australia- India Test series starts late February

by Debdoot Das News 27 Jan 2017, 12:44 IST

Ponting (left) talking to Adam Gilchrist

What’s the story?

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has given his national team very little chance of upsetting India when they tour the subcontinent next month.

“I think they’ll struggle. Every team that goes there struggles,” Ponting told Sky Sports Radio on Friday. “It’s become harder and harder for visiting teams. They’re probably making wickets to suit them more than ever before.”

“Even looking at what happened in Sri Lanka, whenever the Australian team tours the subcontinent, you’re guaranteed the wicket’s going to turn on day one of the game.”

In case you didn’t know...

In their last visit to the subcontinent, Australia played Sri Lanka. In the island nation, the Aussies were white-washed 3-0 where the ball almost spun square. Also, India are presently the No.1 ranked Test team in the world and have convincingly beaten top sides like New Zealand and England in the last two series.

Australia too, have not been in the best of form in Test cricket, after their 3-0 loss to Sri Lanka they lost 2-1 to South Africa. A win in their last outing will give them confidence but a tour to India is always a different ball game altogether.

The heart of the matter

Actually, not many critics or former players are giving Australia much of a chance against India when they come here for a Test series in February. And now former captain Ricky Ponting has joined the bandwagon.

Ponting says Australia will have to play really well to be competitive in the series unlike the one against Sri Lanka which they lost 3-0. Ponting also said the tour will be a learning experience for the Aussies who are not accustomed to playing on turning Indian strips.

What’s next?

We have to wait and see how Steve Smith and his men start off the tour with the first Test scheduled in Pune. If Australia are able to get a draw or pull off an upset that can set the tone for them for the rest of the series.

However, India have been quite brilliant at home in the last two series and are presently the World No.1 side in Tests, therefore they will leave no stone unturned in convincingly going past the Aussies.

Sportskeeda’s take

Having led sides to the subcontinent Ponting knows how difficult a tour it is and therefore he is convinced the present Australian side would not do too well. But then again these comments might spur the whole team and with match winners like Smith and David Warner one never knows what can happen.