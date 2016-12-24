Australians excited by 'nice Garry' chants, world record on the cards

Nathan Lyon is the toast of all Australia

Nathan Lyon is fast emerging as a cult hero in Australia, and the lanky off-spinner is all set be the cynosure of all eyes come the Boxing Day Test match in Melbourne on December 26.

Cricket fans would vividly remember the nasal tone of former Australian wicket-keeper Ian Healy from behind the stumps, and his chant of 'Bowled Warnie" became synonymous to the Shane Warne and Ian Healy partnership.

Much along the same lines, current Aussie wicket-keeper has captured the imagination of the general public around Australia with his 'nice Garry' chant from behind the stumps. This is aimed at Nathan Lyon and what started as a minor chant has now become a hot topic all around Australia.

Lyon was the centre of attraction during the first Test match in Brisbane when the crowd lapped him up whenever Wade shrieked out the words from behind the stumps. The packed Gabba rallied around Lyon and the reception he received was unprecedented.

Now, as the action shifts to Melbourne, the Victorians have planned to go a step further. Thousands of visibly excited spectators will throng the MCG and will shout "niiice Garyyy" in unison during the Boxing Day Test.

Even the Australian team members have joined the bandwagon and according to several reports, there were many chants of the slogan during the practise sessions too.

The euphoria is such that a Facebook event has been created and as many as 8500 people have confirmed their presence at the cauldron on the day. Another 10,000 people have shown interest in this event. All this is part of a plan to create a world record for the most people screaming "niiice Garyyy" at once, after the spinner's third ball of the Boxing Day Test against Pakistan.

Jackson Bird, the seamer was quite chuffed about the build up.

"I think it's pretty funny ... I'll probably join in as well," he said on Saturday. It's good to see the crowd getting behind Gazza and Wadey. It's a bit of a running joke in our group now, so we all think it's pretty funny," he was as quoted by cricket.com.au.