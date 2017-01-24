BBL 2016/17, Top five moments from the Perth Scorchers-Melbourne Stars semi-final

Mitchell Johnson's sensational opening spell earned the Perth Scorchers a home final.

by rohit sankar Top 5 / Top 10 24 Jan 2017, 17:23 IST

Johnson destroyed the Stars top order with his opening spell

Perth Scorchers produced a stunning performance to earn a home final by thrashing the Melbourne Stars by seven wickets at the WACA. The Stars could not lift themselves up from a sensational opening spell by Mitchell Johnson, that accounted for three wickets and fetched just three runs.

Their innings ended at 136/8, a below-par total on decent batting conditions. Shaun Marsh, Sam Whiteman and Ian Bell then made light work of the chase racing past the target in 16.5 overs.

Earlier, Seb Gotch and David Hussey lifted the Stars from the ruins created by Johnson with a 52-run stand. But some consistent bowling from Tim Bresnan and Andrew Tye prevented a late onslaught and eventually paved the way for their exit.

Brief Scores: Melbourne Stars 136/8 in 20 overs (Gotch 48, Johnson 3/3) lost to Perth Scorchers 139/3 (Marsh 56, Whiteman 31).

Result: Perth Scorchers win by seven wickets

#5 Mitchell Johnson's burst

Retired pace bowler Mitchell Johnson provided Perth Scorchers with a dream start by dismissing Rob Quiney and Luke Wright in the first over of the game. Both the batsmen have been in good touch for the Stars in the Big Bash but could not get going today.

Johnson got a bit lucky with the first ball of the day as Quiney flicked a short one from him straight to deep fine leg to depart for a golden duck. Wright followed soon after in the fourth ball as he tried to cut and ended up gifting a catch to gully.

The left-armer must have evoked memories of his Ashes performance, with a maiden double wicket and another maiden to follow up with. Johnson went on to remove Kevin Pietersen, who walked in at the fall of the first wicket, in his third over, which went for just 1. His figures read 4-2-3-3 at the end of his spell.