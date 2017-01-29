Big Bash League breaks viewership records

The Perth Scorchers emerged the winners of the BBL this season

What’s the story?

As the glamorous Big Bash League came to an end on Sunday, lots of records tumbled in the three departments on the field, but what was even more impressive was the viewership the matches received all over the world and in the stadium as well.

“Once again, fans have well and truly spoken and we couldn’t be happier with how this year’s competition has progressed on all levels. The season has well and truly exceeded our expectations, ” said the Big Bash chief Anthony Everard.

In case you didn’t know...

The Perth Scorchers came out victorious for the third time in six editions as they thrashed the Sydney Sixers in the final by 9 wickets at the WACA ground in Perth. After being put into bat, the Sixers managed to score 141 in their allotted overs after an extremely sloppy start. Mitchell Johnson continued his great form for the Scorchers as he conceded only 13 runs in his 4 overs and took a crucial wicket as well. However, Jhye Richardson was the star with the ball as he picked up three wickets and conceded 30 runs in 4 overs. The Scorchers ensured no hiccups in their chase as they achieved the target with 25 balls to spare as Michael Klinger starring with a blistering knock of 71 in 49 deliveries.

The heart of the matter

A blend of sport and entertainment at the Big Bash League attracted huge crowds at all their matches. According to Cricket Australia, the average attendance per game was 30,114. 20 out of the 35 games went sold out, with the highest number of spectators turning out during the derby between the Melbourne Renegades and Melbourne Stars at the historic Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia. The Women’s Big Bash League attracted huge crowds as well with more than 100,000 people attending the tournament throughout the season.

What’s next?

All eyes will turn to the star-studded and glamorous Indian Premier League in April and it will be extremely interesting to see whether the viewership numbers would be exceeded in the Indian tournament or not.

Sportskeeda’s take

The Big Bash League which has become a part of the Australian calendar since 2012 has surpassed expectations and its interactive viewership experience has gained a lot of praise from cricketers and fans from all over the world. The IPL should probably learn a thing or two from the BBL in order to gain maximum viewership.