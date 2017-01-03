Chris Gayle celebrates the new year in style at the Ultra Carnival

Chris Gayle brings in the new year in incredible style at a carnival in the Caribbean

Chris Gayle has always done things his own way

What’s the story?

‘Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle can teach all of us a thing or two about how one should enjoy life. The 37-year-old has had one of the most storied international careers in cricket but has also thrilled people with his off-field antics as he’s bared his personal life for one and all in a very refreshing manner.

The New Year period is very important. Not having a plan for New Year’s eve amounts to social suicide, albeit for a couple of days. We’re guessing nobody had as good a time as the Jamaican did.

He brought in 2017 at the Ultra Carnival at St. Kitts with a few of his loved ones -

A video posted by KingGayle (@chrisgayle333) on Jan 2, 2017 at 7:59am PST

In case you didn’t know...

As quoted in Ultra Carnival’s Facebook page –

‘ULTRA Carnival is an intimate and unforgettable first class all-inclusive mas experience that features impeccable service and glamorous high fashion costumes. We yearn to revolutionize the utopia of mas playing by catering to the diverse needs of our revelers. We guarantee unsurpassed customer service from registration to the very Last Lap’

Confused? Don’t worry. We were too.

‘Playing mas’ is a tradition where you’ve chosen a masquerade band to participate with and you’ll be marching alongside ‘mas goers’ with similar costumes. There are carnivals all over the Caribbean, and the Trinidad and Tobago carnival is the most renowned.

Still confused?

Hope this answers your questions –

My 1st ever Carnival... #UltraCarnival I'm ready!!! A photo posted by KingGayle (@chrisgayle333) on Jan 2, 2017 at 7:42am PST

That’s what you will look like.

The heart of the matter –

Chris Gayle promised to bring his ‘Jamaican crew’ and crash the Ultra Carnival at St. Kitts to add to the hype surrounding the event. He kept his message for the event simple, “Ultra Carnival look out for it, ultra culture, and I bringing all the Jamaica crew!”

Gayle is not part of the Big Bash League this year after his infamous exchange with presenter Mel McLaughlin caused a major stir -

But we think Gayle is more than alright with that fact just at the moment –

#UltraCarnival A photo posted by KingGayle (@chrisgayle333) on Jan 3, 2017 at 12:04am PST

Sportskeeda’s take –

Chris Gayle’s Instagram feed is one of the greatest things that exist on planet earth. It shows us a world where cricketers are not just superb athletes, but also very human.

Never change and always stay amazing Christopher Henry Gayle.