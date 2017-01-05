Dr. DY Patil T20 Cup 2017- day 2, round-up: Cheteshwar Pujara's heroics take Indian Oil to victory

Cheteshwar Pujara followed his unbeaten 108 up with a match-winning 53

Indian Oil vs Mumbai Customs

After scoring an unbeaten century in the first match of the tournament, Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara followed it up with a match-winning 53 and led his team, Indian Oil to a 4-wicket win over Mumbai Customs.

After putting the opposition into bat, Indian Oil’s new ball bowlers, Gaurav Yadav and Rohan Raje called the shots and kept the Mumbai Customs batsmen at bay. Adeeb Usmani scored 66 off 44 balls but was not backed by his fellow batsmen as his team was dismissed for 135 in 19.5 overs. Gaurav and Raje took three wickets apiece for Indian Oil.

Chasing a modest total of 136 to win, openers Ravikant Shukla and Cheteshwar Pujara, who scored 181 to lead their team to a 10-wicket victory against Air India yesterday, got their team off to a good start as they scored 74 in 10 overs before Shukla was dismissed for 40. Pujara had his second fifty-plus score in two matches before he perished for 53 off 52 balls. In spite of a mini batting collapse towards the end, Indian Oil crossed the line with just a ball to spare.

DY Patil (A) vs Air India

After losing to Indian Oil last night, Air India lost their second consecutive game when one of the host teams, Dy Patil (A) beat the star-studded Air India by 33 runs. India’s dashing southpaw Yuvraj Singh, who plays for Air India in the tournament, didn’t take part in the match and the reason for that is still undisclosed.

Chasing 164 to win, Air India batsmen were never in the hunt as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were reduced to 25/4 inside the first six overs. Lalit Yadav and Kunj Sharma tried to pull things back but failed in doing so. They just delayed the inevitable as Air India were dismissed for 130 in 20 overs. DY Patil’s Iqbal Abdulla, Piyush Chawla and Aniket Chaudhary accounted for two wickets apiece in Air India’s innings.

Earlier in the match, Shivam Dubey’s 42 and Deepak Hooda’s 38 took DY Patil to 163/8 in their 20 overs. Air India’s Sukhvinder Singh picked the first five-wicket haul of the tournament as he ended with figures of 5-25 in his 3 overs.

Jain Irrigation vs Western Railways

After losing their first match against DY Patil (B) last night, Jain Irrigation bounced back and registered a 6-wicket win over Western Railways. Faiz Fazal, who was a part of the Indian team that toured Zimbabwe in 2016, spearheaded Jain Irrigation’s chase of 158 and led them to a win. Fazal scored 74 off 53 balls with six fours and 4 sixes and was well backed by Jay Bista and Urvesh Patel, who scored 35 runs each as their team sneaked home with 11 balls to spare.

After asking Western Railways to bat first, Jain Irrigation bowlers struck at regular intervals with Anant Tambvekar and R Prabhu taking 4 and 3 wickets respectively. Western Railways managed to score 157 in 20 overs, thanks to some notable contributions from Samarth Vyas (65) and Ahad Malik (48).

State Bank of Travancore vs Mumbai Police

After a humiliating defeat to CAG on the day 1 of the 2017 Dr. DY Patil T20 tournament, State Bank of Travancore registered a fighting win against Mumbai Police and gave themselves a chance of staying in the tournament. Chasing 145 to win in 20 overs, KP Oskar’s unbeaten fifty and Monish’s 26 off 13 balls led State Bank of Travancore to an 8-wicket win.

After choosing to field first, State Bank bowlers did a splendid job to restrict Mumbai Police for just 144 in 20 overs. Mumbai police were 81/0 at one stage and lost their way in the second half of their innings as they managed just 63 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in those 10 overs. Murugan Ashwin pitched in with 2 wickets conceding 29 runs and led the way for his team.

Brief Scores:

State Bank of Travancore 145/2 in 17.1 overs (Oskar 50*, Monish 26*) beat Mumbai Police 144/7 in 20 overs (Shrideep Mangela 42, Sunil Patel 37, M Ashwin 2-29) by 8 wickets.

Indian Oil 140/6 in 19.5 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara 53, Ravikant Shukla 40, Sagar Udeshi 2-10) beat Mumbai Customs 135 in 18.5 overs (Adeeb Usmani 66, Gaurav Yadav 3-11, Rohan Raje 3-18) by 4 wickets.

Air India 130 in 20 overs (Lalit Yadav 49*, Aniket Chaudhary 2-23, Iqbal Abdulla 2-23) lost to DY Patil (A) 163/8 in 20 overs (Shivam Dubey 42, Deepak Hooda 38, Sukhvinder Singh 5-25) by 33 runs

Jain Irrigation 158-4 in 18.1 overs (Faiz Fazal 74, Jay Bista 35, Urvesh Patel 35*) beat Western Railways 157 (Samarth Vyas 65, Ahad Malik 48, Anant Tambvekar 4-18) by 6 wickets.