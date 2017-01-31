I could understand what Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer were feeling in the Australian Open final says Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar for long has been a Federer fan

by Debdoot Das News 31 Jan 2017, 17:18 IST

Tendulkar at the Wimbledon

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar saw the epic Australian open final between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in bits and pieces but says he knows what was going through them throughout the contest.

In the tie, Federer defeated Nadal in a five-setter on Sunday to lift his 18th Major Trophy and end a five-year Grand Slam drought.

"And I could actually understand what both those athletes (Federer and Nadal) were feeling and Federer actually said in his post-match speech that both of them never thought they will be standing in the middle of the court but it was all about enjoying the sport," Tendulkar was quoted as saying by PTI.

Both Federer and Nadal had their fair share of injuries in the past but to come out of those and play such brilliant tennis delighted Tendulkar.

"They both had done whatever they had to and we have enjoyed their tennis. This is just an extension of what they have done in their past, the remarkable moments they have given (is) something that is going to stay with us forever. I have always been a huge fan of Federer", he said.

Speaking of his own injuries the 43-year-old said, "I had a lot of injuries and there were some tough times. In 2005-2006 (in) one of the press conferences I was posted a question 'so when are you going to retire?' and best years came after that, the biggest thing in my life happened after that, the 2011 World Cup,"

Tendulkar has also confessed that he was very excited about the Australian Open final and a day before took to Twitter to ask fans if they knew who he would be cheering for. For the record, Tendulkar has been a Federer fan for long.

"Tennis was exciting in fact, I got excited well before the game (the final). The previous day, I posted a tweet and said any guesses for whom I will cheer, so I got a lot of responses, obviously (I am) a huge fan of Roger Federer," he said.

"Unfortunately, I had some prior commitments yesterday so as and when I got time I was watching (the final) but I was one of the guys, who didn't want the match to get over. I was sitting in the airport lounge and I was watching. (I) managed to watch the last two-three games and the quality of tennis was just incredible, more so I enjoyed it because I could relate myself with both those athletes (Federer and Nadal)," said Tendulkar.

"Yesterday if you would have asked so many guys would have said we would settle for a draw, which happens in cricket."