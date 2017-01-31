I was very tensed about the selection says Wriddhiman Saha

Saha was out of the Indian side with an injury

by Debdoot Das News 31 Jan 2017, 21:32 IST

Wriddhiman Saha

What’s the story?

Indian wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha who was drafted into the squad for the solitary Test match against Bangladesh which starts from February 9th says he was quite tensed about the recall.

“I was feeling a lot tensed I must admit while the selection meeting was on. But I am feeling a lot more relaxed now. My job now will be to do justice to my selection with my batting and wicket-keeping,” Saha told Xtratime.

In case you did not know..

Saha had to leave the team in the middle of the England Test series with a hamstring injury and Parthiv Patel was called in as his replacement. Parthiv made full use of the opportunity that was presented to him and came good with both the gloves and the willow. He scored two half-centuries in the four innings he batted in which included a 71 not out in a winning cause.

Parthiv then was brilliant in winning Gujarat the Ranji Trophy this year. But in the Irani Trophy game, Saha came up with a dazzling double hundred to clinch the issue for his Rest Of India side. Although the chairman of selectors had said Saha was the automatic choice if fit, many believed Patel might be given a nod ahead of the Bengal lad due to his recent form.

The heart of the matter

Recently, Saha has faced some stiff competition from Gujarat captain Parthiv Patel who has been in rollicking form with the bat. But at the end of the meeting, the selectors decided to have Saha back, who missed the last three Test matches against England due to injury.

What’s next?

It will be interesting to see how Saha goes about his business in the game. He knows one good inning will help him cement his place in the side again for the upcoming series against Australia. He is coming off a brilliant double century and will look to continue his momentum against the Bangladeshis.

However, if Saha fares poorly in the game, Parthiv once again might be considered by the selectors.

Sportskeeda’s take

It is nice to see the chairman of selectors MSK Prasad sticking to his words. He felt Wriddhiman was a better keeper than Parthiv and therefore should always be given the priority in Test matches. Well, we too think the same.