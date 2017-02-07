India vs Bangladesh 2017: 5 players to watch out for

Bangladesh are playing their first Test in Indian soil, 16 years after emerging into the Test arena.

by rohit sankar Top 5 / Top 10 07 Feb 2017, 10:04 IST

Jadeja has proved to be a lethal weapon for India over the years

Bangladesh are set to tour India for a Test for the first time since they emerged as a Test nation. Though just a one-off match, the Test holds significance for a side that has emerged from 2016 as more than just minnows.

In the wake of India's brilliant home run against various visiting teams, Bangladesh are sure to have a tough time. However, what will work in the favour of the Tigers is their familiarity with the surfaces than some of the recent visitors like England and New Zealand.

India will hope to continue their superb winning streak at home in Tests. They have, however, not taken the neighbours lightly as is evident in the strong 16 man squad selected for the Test.

Here is a glance at 5 players who could be in the limelight in this series.

#5 Ravindra Jadeja

Along with Ravichandran Ashwin, Jadeja has been a huge threat for visiting batsmen on sub-continental wickets. Jadeja's biggest weapon is his high accuracy and ability to vary pace deceptively.

He gets wickets by cutting out the run flow and thus exerting pressure on the batsman. Even though Bangladesh are pretty used to sub-continental surfaces, Jadeja might be a different proposition for them.

Jadeja took 26 wickets in the series against England with Alastair Cook finding no way to get rid of Jadeja. The left arm spinner bagged a career best figure of 7/48 in the series and is in the form of his life ever since his comeback.