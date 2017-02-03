India will be geared up for Bangladesh and Australia, says Karun Nair

After his splendid triple ton against England, Nair now gears up for the upcoming Test series.

Karnataka batting star gears up for the next Test for India against Bangladesh

What’s the story?

With the one-off Test against Bangladesh to be held on 9th February, India’s latest cricket hero, Karun Nair assures that the Indian team will be switched on for the home Test season where they have remained unbeaten.

"We are the No. 1 team. A lot of the players have been committed to white ball cricket. But the team will be switched on come time for Bangladesh and Australia,” said the Karnataka batsman to India Today.

In case you didn’t know...

A month and a half since the Karnataka star, Karun Nair, created history against England, he now gears up for the one-off Test against Bangladesh. The Indian team is all set for the upcoming Test series and Nair, who has made the squad, is uncertain about his spot in the playing XI.

The heart of the matter

After becoming only the second Indian batsman after Virender Sehwag to score a triple Test Ton, Nair followed it up with a string of disappointing scores. Since that landmark moment, there was always going to be high expectations from the man.

When asked about it, Nair brushed it aside and remarked that every player will have his own expectations and everyone tries to execute the best.

Nair is not worried about him being dropped from the side, “I am not thinking about it. Anything could happen. Whenever I get the opportunity I should be ready. It’s a game and iI have to enjoy it. Not always can you score big. I am looking to learn every game and try to put the best foot forward for the next one. The results will take care,” Nair said in an interview with India Today.

In the recent matches, his form has gradually come down with scores of 14, 12, 28 and 7 in the Irani Trophy and scores of 14, 12 and 4 in the on-going Zonal series.

What’s next?

The one-off Test against Bangladesh is scheduled on 9th of February and the four-match Test series against Australia is scheduled to kick off on 23rd of February.

With the fit again vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane coming back into the team, India will become an even more stronger batting unit. But this also implies that there is no guaranteed spot for young talents like Karun Nair, owing to his recent poor form.

Sportskeeda’s take

With his performance and form dipping, Karun Nair might not be part of the playing XI for the home Test matches. Taking into account the emergence of new and fresh talent along with the stability offered by the senior players, the Karnataka batsman may be dropped, which seems harsh considering his mammoth triple century.