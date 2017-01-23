IPL 2017: Virender Sehwag to head Cricket Operations and Strategy for Kings XI Punjab

He will also continue to mentor the team for the series.

by Press Release News 23 Jan 2017, 14:07 IST

Sehwag was initially brought in as a player in the 2014 IPL auction

Commencing preparations for the upcoming tournament, Kings XI Punjab announced their extended partnership with Virender Sehwag. Along with Heading the Cricket Operations, he will also be the franchise's Brand Ambassador. While the celebrated batsman will continue to guide the KXIP players like last year, he will also be responsible cricket operations and strategy for KXIP.

Commenting on the appointment, Promoters of Kings XI Punjab said, “With Viru’s vast knowledge and expertise, it is a matter of great pride for Kings XI Punjab to have him mentor the squad this season. We are absolutely confident that his experience and ability will add great value to the franchise and wish him the best in his new role.”

Virender Sehwag, Head of Cricket Operations and Brand Ambassador, Kings XI Punjab added, “It is such an honour to lead this team and mentor our young talent. Kings XI Punjab is a team very close to my heart and I am looking forward to a great season with them.”

Virender Sehwag has been with Kings XI Punjab since IPL 8. This will be his third year of association with the franchise.