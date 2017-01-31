IPL Released Players XI

A look at the released players XI for the players released for the upcoming auctions.

@shanky11173 by Shankar Narayan Top 5 / Top 10 31 Jan 2017, 09:56 IST

Ahead of the 2017 IPL auctions, all eight franchises released a chunk of their players to fill their pockets for the D-Day on the 4th of February.Some of the quality of players let go by the teams were so high that one could actually turn out a Xi comprising of them.

Here we take a look at that XI:

1.Martin Guptill

If there was one New Zealand player apart from the likes of Brendon McCullum, Ross Taylor etc, who has had a major impact in white-ball cricket for the Kiwis it is Martin Guptill.

The right-hander has played a key role for the Blackcaps at the top of the order, but when it comes to the IPL he failed to show the same kind of aggression that he is renowned for and was released by the Mumbai Indians.