Kings XI Punjab appoints Satish Menon as CEO and Rajeev Khanna as COO for the upcoming season of the IPL

The side from Punjab has been ringing in the changes the off-season.

by Press Release News 07 Feb 2017, 13:00 IST

Kings XI Punjab will hope to get back to winning ways after a couple of disastrous seasons

Kings XI Punjab today appointed Satish Menon as Chief Executive Officer and Rajeev Khanna as the Chief Operating Officer of the franchise for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Satish Menon is a veteran in the media business with a cumulative experience of 35 years comprising print, television and sports marketing. He has been at the head of business with some of the top brands like Mid-day, Zee TV, Zee News, Sahara television and TV 18 (Sport 18).

A lawyer by profession, Rajeev comes with over 16 years of experience in the sport industry. He has previously Headed Operations for Rajasthan Royals and is currently also the Advisor to the Government of Rajasthan on Sports. He has been associated with Kings XI franchise since 2016 as General Manager, Operations and has been an integral part of the KXIP family ever since.

Commenting on their appointments, Co-promoters of Kings XI Punjab said, “Satish and Rajeev were a natural choice for the roles of CEO and COO based on the expertise in their respective fields. We are confident that their rich experience will bring immense value to the team”

Satish Menon, Chief Executive Officer, Kings XI Punjab said, “Having had the opportunity to work across various streams, I have enjoyed sports the most. I am absolutely thrilled to join the franchise and look forward to Kings XI Punjab having a great season this year.

“I would like to thank the co-promoters and management for the immense trust they have placed in me by giving me this new role. With the team’s support, we look forward to an outstanding performance on and off the field.” said Rajeev Khanna, Chief Operating Officer, Kings XI Punjab.