Matt Renshaw can counter Indian spinners' threat, feels Monty Panesar

The England spinner had helped England to a famous 2-1 series win in India.

by Tushar Garg News 20 Jan 2017, 15:26 IST

Panesar has been hired by Cricket Australia as a spin consultant for India tour.

What’s the story?

England spinner Monty Panesar feels that Matt Renshaw could be the key player for Australia’s hopes of negating the Indian spin bowlers. “What impressed me about Matt Renshaw’s batting is he’s obviously 6’3”, but he’s got a long stride and he can use that to his advantage,” said Panesar in an interview with Fox Sports News 500.

“Spinners, we don’t like guys who can come down the wicket and have a really long stride — it’s difficult for us. He (Matt Renshaw) can use that to his advantage and know how he can look to bat long periods of time by having good footwork and eliminating the angles,” said the spinner who will be Australia’s spin-bowling consultant for the India tour.

In case you didn’t know...

The 20-year-old Renshaw was drafted into the Australian Test team after two humiliating losses to South Africa at home in November. The opener has displayed grit and determination in the four Test matches he has played so far.

His 184 in only his fourth Test match showed a maturity beyond his years and was impressive to see.

Monty Panesar had helped England to a 2-1 series win over India in 2012. Panesar, along with Graeme Swann, had bamboozled the Indian batsmen to inflict a rare series loss on the hosts. Cricket Australia has hired the 34-year-old Panesar in hopes of cashing in on the spinner’s experience in India.

The heart of the matter

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, the Indian spin twins, have been a nightmare proposition for visitors to India. The 34-year-old Panesar acknowledged the arduous prospect of facing the Indian spinners.

The England spinner asserted the need of Australian batsman to bat out for 120-150 overs in the first innings. Doing this would keep the team’s spinners in play, feels Panesar.

Australia have not won a Test in India since 2004. The Kangaroos faced a humiliating 4-0 whitewash in their last Test series in India in 2013.

What’s next?

Australia have named their 16 member squad for the India tour. The team will embark on a fortnight-long training camp in Dubai before coming to India for a four-Test match series beginning on February 23.

Sportskeeda’s take

The Indian spinners’ remarkable performance has been instrumental behind India’s dominance at home. They have shown great guile and deception to dismantle some of the strongest Test batting lineups.

The Australian batsmen will have their work cut out and be skilled enough if they hope to come out unscathed from the danger posed by Indian spinners.