Mohammad Shahzad breaks Virat Kohli's record and achieves another unique feat in the Desert T20 challenge

Shahzad broke Kohli's record which was set last year.

Mohammad Shahzad continues to hit his way into the record books

What’s the Story?

Afghanistan cricket team’s batting sensation Mohammad Shahzad has been on a roll of late as he was the architect of his side’s victory in the Desert T20 challenge which was held in Dubai from January 14-20. By scoring a half-century in the final against Ireland, Shahzad broke Virat Kohli’s record of scoring the maximum number of half-centuries in a single ICC Tournament.

Shahzad ended the tournament with 4 fifties to his name, breaking Kohli’s record of three, which was set in the World T20 held in India last year. The Afghani also became the first batsman to score two half-centuries on the same day when he scored 80 against Oman in the semifinals in the afternoon on the same day as the finals.

In case you didn’t know...

Afghanistan ended as the champions of the Desert T20 challenge which consisted of 8 associate nations. Afghanistan, who have turned over a new leaf over the past few years went through the tournament undefeated. They coasted through the finals as well as they thrashed Ireland by 10 wickets.

The Irish were, in fact, bowled out for just 72 runs thanks to a spectacular bowling performance by Mohammad Nabi who bagged four wickets in just 2.2 overs. In their reply, Shahzad ensured there were no hiccups as he scored a quick-fire 52 to ensure victory for his side.

The heart of the matter

28-year-old Shahzad ended up as the highest run-getter of the tournament with over 300 runs to his name in 5 matches at an average which was well above 50. He scored four half-centuries and proved to be a challenge for all opposition bowlers.

Nabi, meanwhile, ended up as the second highest wicket-taker of the tournament (behind Ireland’s Jacob Mulder) with 8 wickets to his name in 5 matches.

What next?

Afganistan will take on Ireland in a 3-match T20I series and a 5 match ODI series which will begin on March 8 at the Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground in Noida. The two sides will face each other once again in the ICC Intercontinental Cup from March 28-April 1st which will be held in Noida as well.

Sportskeeda’s take

The Afghanistan cricket team have been knocking on the doors of the big guns of international cricket for a long time now and it looks like it will not be long before they begin to pose a threat to the Test playing nations. With the ICC World Cup coming up in 2019, it will be extremely interesting to see whether they will qualify for the tournament. They are currently ranked 10th in the ICC ODI rankings.