Mushfiqur Rahim doesn't consider one-off test match against India historic

The Bangla captain says that they have a balanced team and would want to do well.

Bangladesh will face India in a one-off test match against India on February 9

What’s the story?

Bangladesh skipper Mushfiqur Rahim said that his team is ready and keen to give a good performance and prove themselves as a team in the one-off Test match against India to be played in Hyderabad on February 9th. However, Mushfiqur refused to call the one-off test as a “historic” encounter.

“I’m a little surprised, I don’t think that this is a historic Test. Take for example when we play against Zimbabwe, the pressure is more because if we lose against them then there is nothing more shameful than that. I will say that it is better that we are going to play in India now and not five years ago,” Mushfiqur said to a Website.

In case you didn’t know...

Team Bangladesh will play a one-off Test match against India and the 29-year-old captain who made his comeback to the Test squad hopes to see a collective performance from his team.

Bangladesh will also play a two-day practice match against India A prior to the Test match which will be Bangladesh’s first in India since gaining ICC Full Member status in 2000. The visitors, however, would miss the likes of pace sensation, Mustafizur Rahman, who recently underwent a surgery for his shoulder injury.

Bangladesh’s coach Chandika Hathurusingha stated that Rahman’s opinion was considered before keeping him out of the 15-member squad.

The heart of the matter

With the upcoming one-off test against India, the Bangladeshi skipper believes that his team wants to tell the world cricket what they can do regardless of the past and previous matches. Mushfiqur admits that this one-off test is just like any other Test match and he does not eye it as a “historic” match.

Despite the absence of their main pacer, Mustafizur Rahim, Mushfiqur believes that the team is balanced and well-equipped with spinners, pacers and depth in batting.

What’s next?

Regardless of the conditions offered, the visiting side will look to stay stable and make their mark on the cricketing world against the number one Test team. They will be keen to give their best even in the 2-day practice game against India A and try to keep the momentum going in the one-off Test match.

Sportskeeda take

In the entire episode, the Bangladesh captain looks very sure of his team. The team comprises of some inexperienced pacers but nevertheless they have shown their abilities against the New Zealand team. A good team effort will give them hopes of winning the Test. India, on the other hand, look strong and will work towards a sealing a win in the one-off Test.