Paratha maker Hanan Khan set to play for Pakistan's NCA XI

Hanan is just 19-years-old

by Debdoot Das News 13 Jan 2017, 17:30 IST

Hanan Khan (Image Courtesy: Facebook)

After Arshad Khan, a tea-seller (chaiwala) from Pakistan, became a social media sensation and went on to grab modelling contracts, a paratha maker named Hanan Khan is set to play cricket for a Pakistani side.

Hanan Khan has been picked for the NCA’s XI and will play against Malaysia on January 14 and 15 at the Gadhafi Stadium in Lahore.

“When I was first informed by NCA about my selection, I couldn’t believe it,” Hanan told The Express Tribune.

“I presumed it was a prank call so I called them back to make sure that someone’s not messing with me. I am incredibly happy to get this chance," he was quoted as saying.

The 19-year-old’s main aim is to represent the Pakistan national team one day. He also has a Facebook page where he has around 2010 likes. Hanan who bats left-handed sells parathas at a restaurant in Karachi to earn his living and support his dream of becoming a cricketer.

That dream has taken quite a shape now and his wish to play for the Pakistan national team might turn out to be a reality soon.

Hanan Khan, who used to sell parathas in a restaurant in Karachi has been picked to represent the NCA XI against Malaysia in two T20s on January 14 and 15 at the Gadhafi Stadium in Lahore.

He says at first he thought it was a prank call when he was informed about his selection. He also thanked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) selectors for giving chance to players from places like his native village Balochistan and added he wants to play for the national team soon.

Hanan has also been picked by Pakistan Super League side Quetta Gladiators as a part of their talent hunt.

We have to wait and see how he performs in the two games against Malaysia. If he does well, the selectors might just pick him for the national side, which is presently struggling quite a bit in Australia.

If all goes well, you might just see the left-hander in action in the upcoming tournaments that Pakistan play in, but then again bagging an international debut won’t be a cakewalk.

Well, since he has come this far, Hanan has to ensure he does not let go of the two opportunities that he will get against Malaysia. If he does well, he might impress the selectors enough to hand him the green jersey.

In a batting line-up which is struggling, a fiery left-hander won’t be a bad choice.