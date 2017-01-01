Parthiv Patel reveals the reason for his strong performances against England

The wicketkeeper-batsman impressed everyone with the bat in the India-England Test series.

by Tushar Garg News 01 Jan 2017, 13:15 IST

Parthiv batted with a perfect mix of flair and maturity, along with 13 dismissals behind the stumps

What’s the story

The Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel has credited scheduling separate batting and wicket-keeping sessions for his strong performances in the recently concluded India-England series. “In the past few years, I have chalked out my training schedule and made a point that I won’t practice batting and keeping during a singular session. If I bat in the morning, I would keep wickets in the evening,” said the 31-year-old Indian keeper.

The Gujarat captain also acknowledged the feedback that Kiran More, the Indian former keeper and chairman of selectors, gave him, “I have had interactions with Kiran More and he has provided me with a lot of useful feedback regarding my glovework.” Patel also talked about the different kind of pitches he practices on to hone his wicket-keeping and batting skills.

In case you didn’t know

Patel made his international debut in 2002 against England at Trent Bridge at the age of 17 years and 153 days, making him the youngest ever wicket-keeper in the history of Test cricket. Parthiv Patel made a comeback in the Indian team after 8 years, he last played in the India whites in 2008. Post his debut in 2002, the 31-year-old lost the wicket-keeper’s slot to MS Dhoni and the emergence of Wriddhiman Saha post-Dhoni’s retirement.

But the Gujarat stalwart waited for his opportunity and put up a strong show in the comeback series against England. He put on some delightful strokeplay and did not disappoint when called upon as a make-shift opener on very short notice. He also had 13 dismissals behind the stumps.

The heart of the matter

Patel was brought to the Indian side after the injury to first-choice keeper Widdhiman Saha. He impressed one and all with his batting in the series against England and brings 15 years of first-class cricket experience. A successful comeback for him after such a long time clearly shows his passion for the game.

Sportskeeda’s take

Although Patel has given some delightful performances, he may have to make way for Indian regular Wriddhiman Saha when he will the Bengal keeper is fully fit. But with such strong performances by Patel, it would definitely be hard for the selectors to ignore him. The competition for places in the Indian team is a win-win situation for India as they now have two quality wicketkeepers in their ranks.