PSL 2017: Safety for the final in Lahore cannot be guaranteed, claims FICA report

The final of the Pakistan Super League will be held in Lahore, while the rest of the matches will be played in UAE.

by Tushar Garg News 10 Jan 2017, 18:53 IST

Overseas players are bound to reconsider their decision of travelling to Pakistan after the report

What’s the story

The Federation of International Cricketers’ Association (FICA) report has strongly advised overseas players to not travel to Lahore for the scheduled Pakistan Super League (PSL) final on March 7. The report has assessed that the risk associated with playing in Pakistan remains “at an extremely elevated state”.

The FICA report states that “an acceptable level of participant security and safety cannot be expected or guaranteed.” The statement highlights the safety concerns associated with the overseas players travelling to be a part of the PSL final.

In case you didn’t know...

FICA is the global players’ representative body in cricket which protects the interests of professional cricketers throughout the world.

The heart of the matter

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had confirmed that the final of PSL 2017 will be played in Lahore. All the games except the final are to be played in UAE.

The PCB had claimed to put in place adequate security arrangements for the overseas players. But if the players don’t feel that it is safe to play in Pakistan, the PCB will have a player backup draft ready for the final.

International cricket returned to Pakistan only in 2015 when Zimbabwe played a 3 match ODI series. A terrorist attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in 2009 had isolated Pakistan from hosting international matches.

FICA has cited the examples of various terrorist attacks on sporting events, even with the presence of security, to strongly suggest the overseas players to not travel to the country.

What next?

The report by FICA will surely bother the PCB and reduce the chance of overseas players participating in the tournament. FICA’s report, however, is not binding on the players. The document is recommendatory in nature and cannot be forced on the players and the decision to travel to Pakistan or not will solely be that of the player.

Sportskeeda’s take

Such a report which raises the concern of the safety of players is disturbing for everyone and for the game of cricket. Player’s safety should be the primary concern and if a player does not feel safe, he cannot give his 100 percent commitment towards the game on the field.

The decision to play or not in such tentative circumstances should be left to the player. Eoin Morgan and Alex Hales gave the Bangladesh tour a miss because their families were not comfortable, while the rest of the English team proceeded to complete the Bangladesh tour. Such reservations of the players must be respected.