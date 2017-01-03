Rangana Herath becomes Sri Lanka's second most successful bowler in tests

The spinner is second only to Muttiah Muralitharan in the list of highest test wicket-takers for Sri Lanka.

by Tushar Garg News 03 Jan 2017, 21:38 IST

Herath has a tally of 355 wickets in 77 Tests

What’s the story

Rangana Herath became Sri Lanka’s second highest wicket-taker in tests. He achieved the feat on the second day of the test match against South Africa at Cape Town. The Sri Lankan spinner surpassed Chaminda Vaas’ tally of 355 wickets when he took the wicket of Kyle Abbott.

The 38-year-old is now second only to Muttiah Muralitharan’s tally of 800 wickets on the list of Sri Lanka's most successful bowlers ever.

In case you didn’t know...

Rangana Herath has been a stellar force for the Lankans and had a remarkable 2016. The champion bowler guided Sri Lanka to their first ever series win over Australia. He accounted for 28 wickets from 3 matches in the 3-0 whitewash of Australia.

Herath also became one of the oldest players ever to lead a side and captained Sri Lanka at the age of 38. He marshalled the Lankan team against Zimbabwe on way to a 2-0 series win.

The heart of the matter

Herath has filled the void left in the spinning department for Sri Lanka post-Muralitharan’s retirement in his own remarkable manner. The 38-year-old is the second quickest spinner ever to 350 wickets in Test matches.

The spinner has been a consistent performer for the island nation. Herath is only the third bowler in the history of Test match cricket to take a five-for against every Test-playing nation in the world.

Now this achievement for Herath at the turn of the new year is another feather in the cap for the left arm spinner who already has innumerable records to be proud of.

What next?

Herath has a long way to go to come even near Muttiah Muralitharan’s record of 800 wickets in Tests.

Sportskeeda’s take

There was uncertainty regarding the future of Sri Lankan cricket post the retirements of legends like Muralitharan, Jayawardene, and Sangakkara. Rangana Herath has been a figure of composure all through the transition phase for Sri Lanka. His match-winning performances with the ball have instilled into youngsters the confidence of winning. The 38-year-old also brings into the team a sense of calmness and maturity needed by the younger members of the team to excel in trying circumstances.

This feat is only a numeric description of the otherwise immeasurable contributions made by the spinner.

We have been lucky to see Herath bamboozling top batting line-ups in the world with his magic. Wishing the legend on this achievement and hope for many such spells from the champion.