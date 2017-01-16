RP Singh had the 'maximum impact' on Gujarat's Ranji Trophy triumph, feels Axar Patel

The left-arm spinner sheds light into the 31-year old seamer's influence both on and off the field.

by Ram Kumar News 16 Jan 2017, 23:31 IST

RP Singh poses with the coveted Ranji Trophy after Gujarat won the 2016/17 title

Axar Patel has credited seamer Rudra Pratap Singh as one of the major reasons behind Gujarat clinching the 2016/17 Ranji Trophy. He attributed the consistency of the team’s youngsters to the 31-year old’s influence both on and off the field.

The left-arm spinner quipped, “Besides coach (Vijay Patel) and captain (Parthiv Patel), it was because of RP bhai (brother) that we played as a unit. He has brought professionalism in the dressing room and is always there to help the youngsters. We never felt as if he came from a different state side (Uttar Pradesh). He played just five games but got us the key wickets when the team wanted. However, it was outside the field where he made the maximum impact.”

Despite playing a prominent role in Gujarat’s successful run, RP Singh was in the news for the wrong reasons. He was captured on video throwing a passionate fan’s mobile phone to the ground after being asked for a selfie.

Gujarat lifted their maiden Ranji Trophy Championship by defeating heavyweights Mumbai in the recently completed final. However, without RP Singh’s 9 wickets in the semi-final against Jharkhand, they might not have reached the summit clash in the first place.

Axar felt that the left-arm seamer read the strengths and weaknesses of batsmen pretty well. The seasoned campaigner shared his words of wisdom with the other bowlers at crucial moments which in turn helped them rise to the occasion. Not stopping at that, RP spent plenty of time mentoring the youngsters off the field as well.

The upcoming Irani Cup will present an opportunity for Gujarat to add to their trophy cabinet. Then, they enter the Vijay Hazare Trophy as the defending champions and begin their campaign against Mumbai on the 25th of February. RP Singh should have fond memories of the 50-overs tournament as he was Player of the Match (alongside Parthiv) during the 2015/16 final.

RP Singh may not have set the stage alight during the group stages of the Ranji Trophy. But, his experience and class certainly helped Gujarat’s cause in the knockouts. Aside from the on-field performances, his influence rubbed off on the young pacers as evidenced by their collective display in the season. Though chances of a national comeback remain rather slim, he continues to put in the hard yards in the domestic circuit.

