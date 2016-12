FANS PERSPECTIVE

The fans had their say on who was the best Test Allrounder of 2016 and India’s R Ashwin won in convincing fashion, with 81% voting for the Tamil Nadu star. His India teammate Ravindra Jadeja received 10% of the votes while the England trio of Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali and Chris Woakes clinched the remainder of the votes.

Has the fan got it right with his choice for this award? Let’s find out.