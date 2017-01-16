Stats: Highest Partnerships for the 5th wicket in ODIs

Kohli and Jadhav put on 200 runs for the 5th wicket on Sunday.

Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav put on a match-winning stand on Sunday

At 63 for 4 chasing a monumental 351 for a win, India were in the doldrums. At the crease, Virat Kohli was the only experienced hand left to get the ship back to safety as giving him company was a relatively inexperienced lower-order, who had the task of rebuilding the innings with their captain.

Kedar Jadhav stepped up to the plate superbly, providing Kohli with just the sort of support he needed at that stage to resurrect the innings and in a partnership, which had packed house at the Gahunje Stadium in Pune in raptures, the two right-handers produced fearless batsmanship to put the Eoin Morgan and his side under severe pressure.

The duo put on 200 runs for the 5th wicket to bring the Men in Blue back into the contest, before Kohli mistimed a pull to be caught at mid-off for a brilliant 122.

It was not the first time than an Indian pair had put on a partnership worth 200 or more runs for the fifth wicket. The Indian record belongs to Mohammad Azharuddin and Ajay Jadeja, who put on 223 runs against Sri Lanka in Colombo in 1997.

That effort puts them at 3rd position in the list of batting pairs, who have put the biggest stands for the 5th wicket in 50-over cricket.

Kohli and Jadhav find themselves at the Number 5 Position while MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina for their stand of 196 runs against Zimbabwe in the 2015 World Cup game at Auckland are in the 6th position.

Leading the pack are the South African duo of David Miller and JP Duminy, who put on an unbeaten stand of 256 against Zimbabwe in the World Cup of 2015 at Hamilton.

Here’s the list of highest partnerships for the 5th wicket in ODIs: