Stats: Michael Klinger becomes the highest run-getter in BBL

The 'Jewish Bradman' went past Aaron Finch to reach the top spot in the all-time BBL run tally.

He might go down as one of the unluckiest cricketers to have never played for Australia, but Michael Klinger’s appetite to score runs never seems to drop. “Maxy” as he is called, is already in his twentieth year of first-class cricket, but the 36-year old, who now looks like a jaded war veteran, doesn’t look to slow down one bit.

On Saturday, he steered the Perth Scorchers to their third title in six editions, claiming a big win over the Sydney Sixers at the WACA. Klinger’s 71 ensured that the title was overhauled without much of a hiccup, scoring four fours and three sixes during his quickfire knock. He hasn’t set the charts blazing in this season, but achieved a rather significant feat during the finals.

Klinger surpassed Aaron Finch to become the leading run-getter in all of Big Bash.

In 51 matches so far, Klinger has scored 1608 runs, becoming the first batsman to break the 1600-run mark in BBL. Although his strike-rate, in the early 120s, is a shade below others in the list, he has made it up with consistent scoring throughout the years. The rest of the top-5 slots are filled with Chris Lynn, Luke Wright and Brad Hodge.

Klinger, who has previously represented Adelaide Strikers as well, is called the “Jewish Bradman”. He enjoyed a fantastic season with Gloucestershire in 2013, where he also captained the side, where he scored over 1000 runs with six centuries to his name. He scored 334 runs in this season, scoring three fifties in ten matches, which is the most he has been able to manage in one single season of the BBL.

Finch, who now stands second in the list, holds the record for most runs scored for a single franchise, having played for Melbourne Renegades in all editions. International stars like Chris Gayle and Kevin Pietersen, who have shown their prowess in multiple editions, do not feature in the top-10.

Chris Lynn has climbed the rungs quickly, thanks to his impressive performances in the last two seasons, leaving several BBL veterans behind. He finished the season as the leading run-scorer, and also the Player of the Tournament, courtesy of his 309 runs at an average of 154.50 from five matches.