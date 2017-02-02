Top five Indian pacers going into the Champions Trophy

There are quite a few exciting prospects going into the tournament.

by Akshay Pai Top 5 / Top 10 02 Feb 2017, 23:24 IST

Yadav will be a great option to have in England’s seamer friendly pitches

Team India’s schedule, with a longer than usual home Test season and the IPL fast approaching has the left the team with insufficient ODI practice, that too, before the all-important Champions Trophy. India, being the defending champions, would have definitely wanted more match-time under their belt before heading to England, the place where they were crowned champions in 2013.

Virat Kohli and his men have had an outstanding season so far, and have only gone from strength to strength with each passing series. Though not ideal, it shouldn’t be too hard to translate their Test and T20 form into the fifty over format.

England’s pitches and conditions are ideally suited for pace bowlers. So, it goes without saying that the Indian squad should have a bowling arsenal that suits the conditions. Indian seam bowling has shown great improvement in recent times, and there are quite a few exciting prospects going into the tournament.

Let’s take a look at some of the top pacers at India’s disposal for the Champions Trophy:

#5 Umesh Yadav

What Yadav brings to the table is raw pace and he is a genuine wicket taking option. There have been times when he has ben taken to the cleaners, but what can’t be denied is that he can break partnerships. His threat will be amplified in English conditions, and that surely makes a case for him to be in the Indian squad.

He had a decent Test series against England in conditions not ideally suited for his bowling. If he can be more economical, then he could be a deadly asset for India in limited-overs cricket as well. He is one of India’s only genuine fast bowlers, clocking in excess of 150 kmph at times, and should be persisted with.

He can offer variety to the Indian attack, and his aggressive bowling could prove effective in tandem with other bowlers, who give very little away. Indian cricket fans will hope Yadav finally delivers on his potential during the much-awaited Champions Trophy.