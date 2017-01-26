Top 5 ODI knocks by Indian batsmen against England since 2008

A look at some of finest innings by the Men in Blue against the English.

by Sabyasachi Chowdhury Top 5 / Top 10 26 Jan 2017, 21:31 IST

Yuvraj rolled back the years with a great innings at Cuttack

India’s ODI ties with England took off from 1984 and since then there has been no love lost between the age-old antagonists. The English have been beaten black and blue in sub-continent conditions, but the story isn’t the same in English conditions.

Modern Indian batsmen, branded as extravagant stroke-makers, however, have always had the upper hand against English bowlers in ODIs. We take a look at some of the jaw-dropping knocks by Indian batsmen in ODIs against England in the last nine years.

#5 Yuvraj Singh – 150 from 127 balls, Cuttack, 2017

In 2011 while combating with cancer, Yuvraj Singh was hardly sure about whether he will be surviving the deadly disease or not. In 2017, the southpaw roared to his highest individual total in One-Day Internationals.

Yuvraj has been an epitome of hard word, perseverance, willpower and was hard to be kept in his shell. In the second ODI at Cuttack, Chris Woakes was all over India after picking up three big fishes and India required a helping hand. Yuvraj Singh came to their rescue after tormenting the English attack to a total of 381.

The wily old customer was back to his fearsome best as he demoralised the English all throughout his stand of 256 runs with erstwhile skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Riding on Yuvraj’s ton, India took an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the series.