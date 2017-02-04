Virat Kohli setting great example for all of us to raise our bar, says Murali Vijay

Vijay, who sustained a shoulder injury against England, is back and raring to go.

Kohli is an inspiration to everyone in the team feels Murali Vijay

What’s the story?

Murali Vijay, the Indian opener, has been one of the most consistent players over the past couple of months in the Test side for India. The 32-year-old feels that to cement his position in all three formats of the game he need not look beyond Virat Kohli for inspiration.

“Kohli’s consistency has been brilliant. He has a game plan for every situation. He is setting a great example for all of us to raise our bar. He is one batsman who has done it across all three formats,” Vijay said after Tamil Nadu’s final zonal game on Friday.

In case you didn’t know...

M Vijay, who last played an ODI for India in July 2015, could make a comeback in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy in England. After all, he was a part of the victorious Indian squad in the previous Champions Trophy in 2013.

Vijay, who has recently recovered from a shoulder injury which he sustained during the final Test against England, is hoping to be a part of the playing XI in the one-off Test against Bangladesh in Hyderabad. He stated that he has been pushing himself to play in all three formats and has been working on his fitness and skill level. He also believes that he has been doing well in Test cricket and hopes to be more consistent.

The heart of the matter

Following the Bangladesh Test will be the four-match Test series against Australia and the Indian players have already started preparing for the visit of the Aussies. The left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc, who is Australia’s most potent weapon, does not seem to be of much concern to the Indians as they seem to have figured out a game plan to counter him.

However, Kohli’s side are focussed on the present and are unwilling to take the Bangla tigers lightly. When asked about the plans they have in store for the touring side, Vijay stated that Kohli always has his strategies ready, adding that he is an inspiration for the team.

The Tamil Nadu opener also admitted that he is working hard on his fitness and feels he is completely free from injury at the moment.

What’s next?

The right-handed batsman was also seen having a chat with his fellow opener Abhinav Mukund, who has been selected for the one-off Test against Bangladesh. With the 27-year-old reemerging onto the scene after a five-year hiatus, Mukund will be hoping for a longer stint in the side this time around.

India will be looking to make use of their home advantage in the upcoming series. After the visit from Bangladesh, they will play host to Australia in a four-match Test series and then fly to England for the Champions Trophy

Sportskeeda’s take

Kohli has had a fine start to his stint as Indian captain, winning the ODI as well as T20 series against England. He has shown that he is a fearless leader, unafraid to make dynamic changes in the field. He will be looking forward to the visit of the Aussies and will hope to maintain his run of victories.