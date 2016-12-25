Why South Africa's batsmen need to pull up their socks

For a while Dean Elgar looked the real deal, but he too has not been able to hammer down his spot at the top of the order 1

South Africa have had a very mixed 2016 in Test cricket. While they started the year at Cape Town with a huge 627 against England in a drawn affair, they lost the series, one which they were expected to win at home. The wins against New Zealand and Australia more than covered up for the loss, but a personal opinion is that the current Proteas side is far from becoming the side who were great tourists, with no loss in 9 years.

One might instantly come to the conclusion that the difference is because of frequent injuries to Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel and Vernon Philander. But their bowling attack has looked pretty fine even without two of the famed trio.

Why the bowlers haven't faltered

Rabada has stepped up admirably and more than made up for Morkel's fear factor as a bowler. In fact, he has bettered it in some respects by mentally working over batsmen.

Kyle Abbott is someone who has remained on the sidelines ever since his debut. But with Steyn, Philander and Morkel going strong, it was tough for him to break into the eleven unless a Perth or a Wanderers came along. Even then, his similarity with Steyn prompted selectors to search for other options to ward away a one-dimensional attack. One of the three main strike bowlers were mostly on the side and that itself made the attack very much threatening.

The batsmen have been inconsistent

A shrewd analysis reveals that South Africa's inconsistency in Tests stems from lazy batting. It is three seasons since Jacques Kallis and Graeme Smith retired and that should be enough time for a team to recover from retirements. By this time, Proteas would have expected to plug the void created by these high-profile retirements.

While their newbies have managed some big scores this year, there have also been some pretty low ones and the inability to build on starts has been a huge issue right through the year. Even in Australia, the series win was inspired by their bowlers, Rabada, Abbott and Philander. The batsmen, except Amla, looked assured and good but rarely clicked as a unit. This is where they miss the experience of Smith, Kallis and De Villiers.

The opening woes

The manner in which Cook dealt with Starc and Hazlewood is far from convincing

But the fact is their transition phase seems like never ending. For a while Dean Elgar looked the real deal, very much Smith-like, but he too has not been able to hammer down his spot at the top of the order. Elgar can do what Graeme Smith did for South Africa in Tests. He is gritty and determined and one such opener is pretty good for the team.

Having seen his hundred in Lanka and his brilliant ton last month against the Aussies, he looks solid enough as an opener. He has an awkward technique but a pretty safe one. For me, he should be backed 100% and the results will come.

The same cannot be said about Stephen Cook, despite his brilliant defensive hundred in the day-night Test at Adelaide. His technique looks pretty weak and though he himself admits to it, the fact is that it has worked for him in an illustrious career in domestic cricket. But the manner in which he dealt with Starc and Hazlewood is far from convincing and it would be little surprise if he joins the likes of Mark Ramprakash or Martin van Jaarsveld as just another domestic giant.

Aiden Markram, the World Cup-winning under-19 skipper is touted for big things and Theunis de Bruyn also brings along promise, though he might be considered for a middle order role. Rilee Rossouw is unfortunate to be out injured at this time when Cook's deficiencies would have definitely favoured him.

The messed up batting order

Amla should not walk in at no.3, especially since Elgar and Cook haven't produced a single fifty run partnership

It was pretty surprising to observe a slight mix up in South Africa's batting order ever since the tour to India. Amla seems to have taken over du Plessis' role at no.3 and a personal opinion is that he is a complete misfit there. Amla is a brilliant batsman, who like Cook, has a very different technique.

The way he brings his bat down at an angle is pretty unique and despite it working for him, there are many flaws that cannot be averted by sheer brilliance and hand-eye co-ordination. His tackling of Hazlewood was far from convincing and his scores in the series prove that Amla was way below his best.

In conditions where the ball seams around, Amla should not walk in at no.3, especially since Elgar and Cook haven't produced a single fifty run partnership.

Who will take up the no.3 spot

Faf’s sound technique and strong willpower make him a perfect no.3

Duminy at 4 looks a feasible option. He is a naturally gifted batsman, who has been really inconsistent in his career, but the added responsibility seems to have spurred him on.

However, if Amla is to drop back to 4, Duminy has to play below him or go to no.3 where he might be found out against swing too. Du Plessis looks a solid option at 3 but he has stated that with captaincy coming along he prefers to play down the order, which leaves Duminy at 3. An option, which may not have been all that bad given his natural flamboyance, but surely Duminy is the man to go when De Villiers is back and he should be behind Amla and Du Plessis at 5.

This brings us back to Faf du Plessis, who in my opinion, is the most secure batsman in the South African line-up. Yes, he is the skipper, but his sound technique and strong willpower make him a perfect no.3. When Kallis left, there was a reason Du Plessis was promoted to 3 and the Proteas seem to have forgotten that after he suffered a slump.

The promising lower order

De Kock at 7 complements Bavuma perfectly and gives a Gilly-like option down the order

The lower order is pretty promising with Bavuma and De Kock completing the top 7. Bavuma is as solid as they come in Test cricket and inspite of him having a tendency to play away from the body with little feet movement, he has a strong temperament. A keen observer would have been pretty impressed with him in Australia and he should become one of South Africa's most dependable batsmen in no time.

De Kock at 7 complements Bavuma perfectly and gives a Gilly-like option down the order. With Philander, Maharaj and Rabada capable with the bat, De Kock will have able company and the young keeper has shown he knows when to step on the gas.

If anything, the experienced guys should take a leaf out of Bavuma's and De Kock's batting in Australia. They have shown temperament and maturity way beyond their years while the Duminys and Fafs have struggled.

Verdict

The batting may have been a tad poor this year for South Africa, but there is some promise that lies disordered in the squad. Domingo needs to figure out his eleven first and slot them in accordance with their respective talents.

A shuffle in the batting order might be all that Du Plessis and Amla need. Duminy had been pretty impressive at Perth but failed to build on it despite getting starts. He might miss out when De Villiers returns but till then, he will have huge shoes to fill and he has shown he loves the added responsibility.

A home series against the Lankans would be perfect for some of the batsmen to get into their groove and rack up some runs before they head to New Zealand.