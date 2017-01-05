EPL 2016/17: 10 things we learned from Gameweek 20

It's a happy game week in Manchester while the same can't be said about London in an entertaining start to 2017 in the Premier League.

05 Jan 2017

Papy Mendy on his Premier League debut

We are beyond the halfway stage of the Premier League and the first gameweek of 2017 was an entertaining one as usual. Three of the top six teams dropped points while two of the bottom three teams picked up points in a gameweek that shaped up both the relegation battle and the title race.

Chelsea finally met their match in Tottenham while Arsenal and Liverpool dropped points to blow open the title race. Both the Manchester teams picked up three points while Everton started the year off on a positive note with a 3-0 victory. Sunderland held Liverpool while Swansea City picked up three important points to start the year leaving Crystal Palace close to the relegation zone.

All this and more as here are 10 things we learned this gameweek:

#1 Papy Mendy could be the successor to N’Golo Kante in the Leicester City midfield

After his summer move to Leicester City which saw him reunite with manager Claudio Ranieri after their Monaco days, Papy Mendy had a disastrous start to the season. After picking up a serious injury on his debut against Arsenal he only made one other appearance - against Porto in the Champions League when Leicester City was battered.

While Mendy’s time at Leicester has been unlucky, to say the least, the midfielder had a decent game against Middlesbrough and with Daniel Amartey departing for the AFCON, he could be Leicester City’s first choice midfielder. The departure of Amartey and return of Mendy couldn’t have been timed better and this could be a moment that can change Leicester City’s season.

#2 Koeman gets revenge on his old team

Ronald Koeman and his successor at Southampton, Claude Puel, embrace before the game

While the scoreline read 3-0, it wasn’t really an outclassing in reality. Everton and Southampton played out an even game for over two-thirds of the match. However, Ronald Koeman probably anticipated this. The Toffees picked the right time to hit their opposition and scored three goals in sixteen minutes to seal all three points.

Ever since leaving Southampton, Koeman has been given stick by the fans especially after his side lost at the St.Mary’s Stadium. This victory gives him and his men much-needed confidence going into a new year and the second half of the league season. Everton needs to be more consistent to fight for a spot in the Europa League.