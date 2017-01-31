5 best forwards above the age of 30

For these strikers, age is just a number

@ashw77 by Ashwin Hanagudu Top 5 / Top 10 31 Jan 2017, 11:04 IST

The peak age for a footballer is supposed to be 24-28. However, these forwards have time and again shown that age is just a number. All the forwards on this list are above 30 and have scored (and are still scoring) a bucketload of goals for both club and country.

Most of these players on this list are focal points for their attack and are the undoubted stars of the team. The way these players are going, they look all set to go on and dominate world football for years to come.

Without much ado, let us take a look at the 5 best forwards above the age of 30:

Note: Players who turned 30 in 2017 have not been included

#5 Carlos Tevez (32)

Argentine footballer Carlos Tevez just won the lottery when he made an extremely lucrative move to Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua. A technical, tactically intelligent and creative player with an eye for scoring important goals, Tevez is capable of playing in multiple positions across the forward line although he mainly plays as a striker or support striker.

Lauded for his pace, tactical nous and work rate when his team loses possession, Tevez is a manager’s dream and has been successful for multiple teams in various top teams around the world.

Before making a high-profile move to China, Tevez was banging in the goals for his childhood club Boca Juniors even scoring 2 goals in the SuperClasico against arch-rivals River Plate as recently as December 11th.

Arguably the most high-profile player in the uber rich Chinese Super League, Tevez looks all set to continue his goalscoring ways with his new club Shanghai Shenhua.