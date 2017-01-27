5 clubs Luis Enrique can manage from 2017/2018

The Spaniard is close to a Barcelona exit but could join some of the biggest clubs in the world.

by Khushwant Ramesh Top 5 / Top 10 27 Jan 2017, 14:58 IST

Luis ‘Lucho’ Enrique seems destined to leave Barcelona soon

Luis Enrique seems to be the next high-profile manager ready to leave Barcelona following a small stint at the club. He’s been there for three seasons; has won all the trophies he can win and is looking to move on.

There’s only so much you can do with Barcelona – at least till Lionel Messi is still playing – and the Catalan man feels he’s achieved all of what he could in the time he’s spent at the Camp Nou.

A new challenge is exactly what he’ll fancy in his career but he’ll heed the warning of Pep Guardiola and could choose a project he believes is capable of fighting for silverware as soon as possible.

We look at five such clubs that Luis Enrique can manage after he chooses to leave Barcelona:

#5 AC Milan

AC Milan fans are craving for someone like Lucho to come in

Milanese giants, AC Milan, haven't quite been the same since the times of Carlo Ancelotti, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Thiago Silva. They're fighting to win back that reputation but their project just isn't worthy of being mentioned with some of the best in Europe.

But that could change. Milan are on an upward curve with their acquisitions in recent seasons and finally look like the side on the brink of breaking back into UEFA Champions League qualification territory.

And for Luis Enrique, it could provide to be the perfect platform for him to demonstrate his excellent managerial skills. He's got the reputation for being someone who is a no-nonsense, direct and frank man. And that's exactly what AC Milan need: a manager who can come in, point out the flaws, have the reputation for demanding changes and enforcing a whole new style that could revolutionise the team for the better.