5 footballers Barcelona should target this January

Real Madrid are running away at the top of La Liga and Barcelona need outside reinforcement to claw their way back.

@sunaadh by Sunaadh Sagar Top 5 / Top 10 10 Jan 2017, 18:16 IST

Philippe Coutinho could solve much of Barcelona’s attacking problems

FC Barcelona’s have been the model of consistency in the last few years, with a stable squad guiding them to consecutive La Liga titles. Things are considerably much concerning at the moment, as the vultures circulate with Luis Enrique’s job on the line after a disappointing first half of the season has left them staring up at Sevilla and Real Madrid in the Liga table.

A squad that seemed invincible and downright perfect just a year back has seen inconsistencies creep in by the dozen, with almost every position underperforming, even the famed MSN trio. The squad is in need of rejuvenation and thus, the board at FC Barcelona will have to scour the transfer market for solutions.

Here are 5 players Barca should target during the winter transfer window:

#1 Philippe Coutinho

Wrestling Coutinho away from Liverpool would require a significant outlay on Barcelona’s part, especially with the Reds being in the middle of the Premier League title race. Barcelona, however, are the bigger club with a greater pedigree, and could tempt Liverpool to part with their superstar much like they did Luis Suarez a few years earlier.

It’s odd to even write the words that Barcelona have been struggling with creativity, but the La Liga giants’ chance creation rate is way below average this season. When a quarter of Barcelona’s goals have come from set-pieces, there is something seriously wrong in midfield – MSN cannot be relied upon to create everything.

Andres Iniesta and Ivan Rakitic are usually the ones to start an attacking move, but both have been off the boil this season, with Arda Turan, Denis Suarez and Andre Gomes being adequate, but not impressive enough. Coutinho has been involved in 10 goals from 13 games for Liverpool in the league with 33 chances created, but that is not all he brings to the table.

The Brazilian maestro shares a great understanding with Neymar Jr. and with one signing, Barcelona would significantly improve their goal threat collectively and obliterate Neymar’s barren spell in front of goal. Coutinho won’t come cheap though, and Barcelona might have to spend all of their transfer budget on a single player, which might tempt Luis Enrique to look elsewhere.