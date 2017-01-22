5 footballers you do not want to pick a fight with

If you are in a bad mood and want to pick a fight with someone, here are five footballers you should stray away from.

@TheKopiteLad by Taha Memon Top 5 / Top 10 22 Jan 2017, 08:09 IST

Adebayo Akinfenwa was one big unit

Football is known as “the beautiful game”, but it is also a game of emotions and passion. And often, a player’s feelings take over their mind as anger trumps logic which leads to scuffles and fights on the field – and let’s be honest, we love to see the unbridled passion flow out once in a while.

The game has seen several hot-headed players who are quick to choose shoving and punching over verbal discussions, and some of these players are more notorious and ferocious than the others.

Here, we look at five players of the modern era who have often been involved in nasty incidents on the pitch and with whom you would not want to pick a fight on even on your best day.

Honourable mentions:

Eric Cantona – While now busy making parody videos for Eurosport, Cantona in his prime was a player everyone feared and respected equally Kicking a racist fan in a game which led to a six-month ban and which subsequently cost Manchester United a league title, Cantona is not a person you want to pick a fight with.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic – Having played in almost all major European leagues and having left his mark everywhere, Zlatan is a tall and intimidating figure who is known for his arrogance and as such, does not take crap from anyone. His towering frame makes a confrontation with him all the more frightening.

#5 Adebayo Akinfenwa

Unlike all the other players on this list, it is not that the current Wycombe Wanderers player is infamous for being notorious – it’s just that he’s a physical beast who can throw an average person around as easily as he can kick a football.

Reportedly weighing around 101 kgs and standing at just around 6 foot, Akinfenwa is famous around the footballing community for his physical build and his massive strength (he can bench press 200 kgs, almost twice his body weight).

Although he has made a name for himself in the lower leagues, Akinfenwa is known by most fans around England and Europe just because he is a monster amongst men and a person his size playing this game is indeed remarkable. Trust me, you do not want to get on the bad side of this man mountain.