5 little known derbies in world football

@rebantmalhotra by Rebant Malhotra Top 5 / Top 10 06 Jan 2017, 23:31 IST

Football is an emotional game which plays directly with your heart. A game where each victory is sweet but one over your rivals is just something that cannot be explained in words. The rivalries, the competition, the drama and the fights are things that make football a game of the people.

These games may often carry no significance as such, but they are always a matter of pride and honour. A win can light up your life like nothing else and a loss can keep you gloomy for a long period of time. These games are directly responsible for who will have the bragging rights till the time the clubs meet again.

Often we come across some of the celebrated derby matches which get a lot of attention from the football world. However, this spotlight tends to ignore the little derby matches which occupy a huge place in their supporters’ hearts.

To remind you of them, Sportskeeda brings to you some of the lesser known derbies in world football:

#1 Eternal Derby

The fixture often sees huge banners, mosaics and flares on the matchday

The fierce matchup between the biggest clubs of Serbia is played between Belgrade clubs, Red Star Belgrade and Partizan Belgrade. Another rivalry that goes beyond football, the Eternal Derby is the biggest derby played in Southeast Europe. The fixture once saw a sky-high attendance of 108,000 in the Red Star Stadium which showed the clout of this derby.

The derby has political origins with Red Star the club made by anti-fascist youth and Partizan having close ties with the Yugoslav People’s Army. The match, later on, became a tussle between the Interior Ministry and the Defence Ministry who supported Red Star and Partizan respectively.

The fixture often sees huge banners, mosaics and flares on the matchday. The fixture like all bitter rivalries has seen its fair share of violence. Due to security concerns, the sale of tickets is often not allowed for this match.

Current head to head record:

Red Star wins Draws Partizan Wins 109 5 138

