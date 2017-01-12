5 players Manchester United can target this January

Manchester United are linked with many major players is Europe but should keep an eye on these players as well.

by Anjan Top 5 / Top 10 12 Jan 2017, 22:59 IST

Bailey is one for the future

Jose Mourinho and his men have finally put in a string of good performances and are now on a roll with some commanding displays over the last month or so. The summer signings at Manchester United have contributed significantly and the Red Devils are back on track for a top four finish with an eye on the Premier League title as well.

The squad seems balanced, but to compete with other big teams in Europe, a few good signings are needed. Antoine Griezmann is one big name player who is strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford but the Frenchman has dismissed rumours of a move in January.

On the other hand, if rumours are to be believed, Benfica defender Victor Lindelof is a certainty to arrive in this window.

Here are five other players United should try to sign should they fail in their pursuit to land their primary targets.

#5 Leon Bailey

(Video Courtesy: miroP10 YouTube Channel)

The 19-year old is one of the hottest prospects in Europe currently. His rise has been somewhat adventurous but as far as putting the ball in the net is concerned, he seems to do it calmly indeed.

United scouts have already looked at the player a few times and a fee in the region of £18 million could tempt Genk to let him go. PSG had their offer turned down for Bailey, who is often compared to Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne.

A speedy and agile player with a mentality of a winner, the Jamaican is destined for a great career. His goal scoring record in the Europa league is prolific and is nicknamed Mr. Europe.

The winger also spoke about how the Europa League motivates him to do well: “Europa League matches give me extra motivation. Don't misunderstand me -- I treat the Belgian league seriously, but in Europe I can show myself to the world.”