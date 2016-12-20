5 players we never thought we would see in the ISL

Nesta played the last part of the 1st season of the ISL (Image courtesy of ISL)

At the end of the ISL 2016 season, let us take a moment to appreciate the talent that Indian football fans witnessed, something that they never thought they would ever be able to experience in India just a few years ago.

World Cup winners, modern greats and footballers who have played in some of the biggest leagues in Europe and the rest of the world have taken part in the 3 years of the ISL.

Let’s take a trip down memory lane to relive the glory of these names being announced as participants in India’s annual football festival:

#5 Alessandro Nesta

A lot of international superstars were announced before the start of the Indian Super League’s inaugural season. Each of them made a splash in the media and the general footballing populace, and collectively India came together to celebrate the arrival of some phenomenal talent. Once the season was underway, the focus shifted to the on-field performances.

Thus, when it was announced on 28 November 2014, more than halfway through the season, that Alessandro Nesta would be playing for Chennaiyin FC, the entire ISL fanbase was stunned. To be able to secure the services of one of the best defenders of all time, in the middle of the season, was nothing short of a miracle. His debut came in the last game of the season, where he performed admirably in a 2-2 draw versus Delhi Dynamos.

Marco Materazzi pulled out all the stops to ensure that the best talent available at his disposal would feature in the ISL, and this surprising signing ensured that Chennaiyin ended the first season at the top of the table.