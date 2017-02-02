5 Real Madrid players who have no future at the club

Florentino Perez and Zinedine Zidane will surely trim the squad in the summer

@sunaadh by Sunaadh Sagar Top 5 / Top 10 02 Feb 2017, 15:54 IST

Lucas Silva’s Real Madrid career is effectively over

Real Madrid were christened the ‘Club of the Century’ in 2000 by FIFA, winning 42.35% of the vote. When it comes to discarding their players though, the La Liga giants do not do justice to that moniker, often letting go of loyal servants in a ruthless manner – something Iker Casillas, Raul, Fernando Morientes et al can testify to.

With the summer transfer window in sight, Real Madrid’s transfer ban will be lifted and Florentino Perez will be free to overhaul the squad, letting go of players he considers deadwood – with Zinedine Zidane’s input, of course.

Here are 5 Real Madrid players who have no future at the club beyond the 2016/17 season:

#5 Lucas Silva

Real Madrid fans will wince at this piece of transfer business – although one could hardly blame Florentino Perez for this blunder. Lucas Silva was rated the Brazilian league’s best defensive midfielder when Cruzeiro were crowned champions of the Brasileirao in 2014/15. €14 million seemed like a bargain for a promising 21-year-old with the world of football at his feet.

After making his debut, it soon became apparent that Lucas still had some way to go – 2015/16 saw him loaned out to Marseille, where things went from bad to worse. The Ligue 1 side were unhappy with the player and hoped to cancel his loan deal, but Lucas refused, opting to be excluded from the squad and still collect his paycheck. A situation that was repeated at Madrid from the start of the 2016/17 season.

With his transfer worth at an all time low (falling 84.6% in 2016 to €2m), Real Madrid have loaned him back to Cruzeiro, but until the end of the 2017/18 season. He will still have two years on his Real Madrid contract when he returns, but Florentino Perez will definitely see that he is sold – even if it is for a paltry sum.