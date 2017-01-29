5 U-23 footballers who would be a perfect fit at Barcelona

The kinds of talent that could carry the team comfortably into the next decade.

by Khushwant Ramesh Top 5 / Top 10 29 Jan 2017, 22:20 IST

The mountain at the back

Barcelona haven’t been very convincing this season. There, I said it. Luis Enrique was expected to follow up the domestic double by winning the treble this season and it already looks to be jeopardy with Real Madrid having stolen the march on them in La Liga.

But this is Barcelona we’re talking about – one of the two best teams in the world currently housing one of the two best players in the world. If there’s a chance they’ll find a way to turn this season around and achieve what they would have set out to do so in the beginning, they’ll do it so swiftly, you won’t see it coming.

However, they need the kind of young blood who could step in and bring about a difference on the field. Neymar did so when he first arrived but now, even he seems to play the cautious and safe game. Younger players haven’t a second thought that goes through their mind and they’re able to confidently do what many wouldn’t expect them to: there’s nothing to worry about for them.

So, here’s looking at five under-23 players who could come in and really lift Barcelona to another level:

#1 Jose Gimenez

Atletico Madrid’s young Uruguayan star-in-the-making might currently be suffering from a slight slump in confidence and form but he still remains one of the best young right-footed central defenders in the game.

Jose Gimenez is only 22 and is yet to agree on a new contract with the club with his current deal set to expire at the end of next season. Should Barcelona and Luis Enrique move quickly to poach him from his current club, it could prove to be an invaluable bargain for the amount of talent they’re getting.

Gimenez is an excellent one-on-one defender and has the kind of strength and heading power a seasoned defender develops during the course of his career. He’s worked hard in the gym and has shown multiple times over the past few seasons that he’s more than capable of handling the toughest of forwards. It’s a win-win situation here.