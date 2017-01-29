5 U-23 footballers who would be a perfect fit at Real Madrid

The kind of talent that could transform the club - even more so than previous signings.

by Khushwant Ramesh Top 5 / Top 10 29 Jan 2017, 22:13 IST

Dele Alli seems an obvious choice for any club – including Real Madrid

Real Madrid might not be famous for being a side who invests in youth – at least not like certain Premier League giants – but when the right talent comes along, they pounce and ensure they give him the right time to develop.

They've done it recently with Gonzalo Higuain, Isco, Raphael Varane and even with some legendary figures like Karim Benzema, Sergio Ramos, and Marcelo. But at this time and age, with the kind of talent coming through, the club can't afford to sit back and let the rest of the competition.

Here's looking at some of the best under-23 players in world football who could greatly benefit Real Madrid:

#1 Dele Alli

Right now, given the kind of form he's been, there isn't a single club in the world that wouldn't benefit from signing Dele Alli. The 20-year-old is the go-to player for the North London club and given his age and experience, it's incredible how he's been able to handle all the pressure and best of all, deliver consistently.

Alli has made 29 appearances this season and has already scored 13 goals in all competitions while also contributing 5 assists. Those aren't normal stats for someone who just outgrew the tag of being a teenager.

The Englishman is contracted to the North London club till 2022 and signing him would prove to be a herculean task but Real Madrid have the experience with dealing with Daniel Levy when they signed both Luka Modric and Gareth Bale. Signing the 20-year-old will prove to be a masterstroke by Florentino Perez and could guarantee success for years to come should it happen.